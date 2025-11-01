Azerbaijani, Ukrainian health ministers ink cooperation agreement

As part of a working visit to Azerbaijan, Ukrainian delegation, led by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, met with Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Report.

During the meeting, Musayev stated that the visit would give strong impetus to strengthening strategic partnership in healthcare between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, particularly in the fields of pharmaceuticals, oncology, pediatrics, cardiology, and medical education. He added that the visit would also open new prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries' health ministries.

In turn, Minister Liashko expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its humanitarian support: "The rehabilitation program organized for Ukrainian children aged 7–17 who have lost parental care-held at the Ministry's Sanatorium-Rehabilitation Center with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Health-is a clear example of this assistance."

Following the meeting, the two ministers signed an updated Cooperation Agreement in the fields of healthcare and medical science.

Both ministers emphasized that the agreement aims to strengthen the healthcare systems of both countries, expand institutional frameworks, improve public health, and implement joint cooperation programs. It also provides a legal foundation for deepening strategic partnership in traditional medicine, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical education.

During the visit, Memorandums of Cooperation were signed between: Azerbaijan's National Oncology Center and Ukraine's National Cancer Institute; Azerbaijan's K.Y. Farajova Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics and Ukraine's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital; and Cardiology centers in both countries.

Additionally, a new Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan Medical University and Kharkiv National Medical University, covering student and specialist exchanges and joint scientific research.

These agreements aim to strengthen long-term and effective strategic partnership in the healthcare sector between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.