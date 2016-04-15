Azerbaijani first lady attends OIC Special Session on First Ladies’ Leadership on Cancer Control

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the Special Session on First Ladies’ Leadership on Cancer Control as part of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Report informs.

Wife of the Turkish President Emine Erdogan greeted first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Emine Erdogan made opening remarks at the session.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

The session ended with the signing of Istanbul Declaration of Special Session on First Ladies' Leadership on Cancer.