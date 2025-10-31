Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Health
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 11:25
    Azerbaijan and Ukraine can create joint pharmaceutical logistics chain, association chairman says

    A proposal has been made to establish a joint pharmaceutical logistics chain between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Report informs.

    The proposal was put forward by Tahir Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Pharmacists Association and Head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at Azerbaijan Medical University, during the session under the theme Bilateral Pharmaceutical Dialogue: From Discussion to Cooperation – Opportunities for Ukraine and Azerbaijan on the second day of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025).

    He noted that the logistics chain could include the creation of new warehouses and the establishment of distribution centers.

    Azərbaycanın Ukrayna ilə əczaçılıq sahəsində logistika zənciri yaratması təklif olunub
    Азербайджан и Украина могут объединить усилия в логистике лекарственных средств

