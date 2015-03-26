33 people die from "swine flu" in Turkey up to date

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ 33 people died from H1N1 virus (swine flu) in Turkey up to date. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said it in his interview with the agency.

According to him, there is no terrible epidemic despite of the casualties: "Flu cases mostly start in October and November and increase till April. In comparison with the number of people infected with influenza in 2015, the number of people with flu infection was over in 2013-2014. In fact, the increase in the number of people infected with the flu was observed in November and December of 2013 and January, February and March of 2014."

M.Muezzinoglu noted that 60 % of deaths suffered from lung disease and other chronic illnesses.