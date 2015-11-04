US Ambassador welcomes Ilham Aliyev’s approval of agreement on Azerbaijan's participation in NATO mission in Afghanistan

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States are grateful about updating the legal framework by the President of Azerbaijan on the issue of support to peacekeeping operations of NATO in Afghanistan.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta told reporters today.

Ambassador welcomed this approval and praised the role of Azerbaijan in participation at NATO peacekeeping operations.

According to him, this cooperation is important for the two countries: "I reiterate that we have a strong, positive relations with Azerbaijan and they will continue on a number of issues."

On November 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the Agreement "On ensuring participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the NATO “Strong support” mission in Afghanistan".