Turkish President's visit to Azerbaijan postponed

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Azerbaijan has been postponed.

Report informs, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral told reporters.

According to him, the work on identifying new date is underway.

Also, Turkish ambassador said that the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers will be held on September 5-6, as previously reported.

Notably, Erdoğan was expected to visit Azerbaijan on September 10-11 to attend the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.