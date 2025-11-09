Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 14:12
    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Türkiye is carrying on the normalization process with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with journalists upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs via Haber Global.

    He added, "During this process, we will not allow Azerbaijan's rights to be violated. Currently, under the leadership of my brother Ilham Aliyev, significant development is taking place in Karabakh. Roads, tunnels, agricultural projects, and housing construction are underway. We are also contributing to this process as needed."

    Praising Azerbaijan's efforts in the peace process, Erdogan emphasized that a window of opportunity for lasting peace in the South Caucasus has opened. He noted that a swift conclusion of the peace process would highlight Azerbaijan, the winner of the war, as a key architect of regional peace.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Armenia peace process Azerbaijan Karabakh
    Türkiyə Prezidenti: Azərbaycan bölgədə sülhün memarı kimi önə çıxacaq
    Президент Турции: Мы продолжаем процесс нормализации с Арменией в координации с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:45

    Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow

    Region
    14:27

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Other countries
    14:12

    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    Other countries
    13:51

    Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

    Foreign policy
    13:14

    FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Tsunami advisory issued for Japan's Iwate Prefecture following 6.7-magnitude quake

    Other countries
    12:36

    MFA: Tricolor flag embodies Azerbaijan's rich history and bright future

    Domestic policy
    12:21

    Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

    Region
    All News Feed