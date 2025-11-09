Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

Türkiye is carrying on the normalization process with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with journalists upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs via Haber Global.

He added, "During this process, we will not allow Azerbaijan's rights to be violated. Currently, under the leadership of my brother Ilham Aliyev, significant development is taking place in Karabakh. Roads, tunnels, agricultural projects, and housing construction are underway. We are also contributing to this process as needed."

Praising Azerbaijan's efforts in the peace process, Erdogan emphasized that a window of opportunity for lasting peace in the South Caucasus has opened. He noted that a swift conclusion of the peace process would highlight Azerbaijan, the winner of the war, as a key architect of regional peace.