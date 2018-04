Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

Report informs, congratulation text declares: 'We congratulate World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, which is symbol of respect to history and national-moral values of our Azerbaijani brothers. We wish peace, happiness and tranquility to all the world, particularly to Azerbaijan and Turkey.'