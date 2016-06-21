Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan hosts Iftar dinner for media representatives

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Embassy has launched the Iftar dinner for media representatives.

Report informs Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun, Embassy Counselor, Mrs. Meral Barlas, Embassy Press Counselor Hamid Karadeniz, the leading media representatives based in Azerbaijan have attended the event.

Ismail Alper Coskun said Formula 1 European Grand Prix in Baku was well organized. He added that Formula 1 would benefit Azerbaijan in every sense.

The Ambassador talked about Turkey's domestic and foreign policy, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, what happened between Ankara and Moscow and what is happening in Syria and other issues.

He also answered the questions of reporters.