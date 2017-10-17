Trade representatives to act within appropriate embassies and consulates

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved "Regulations on Trade Representative and its Administration in Embassies and Consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan acting abroad".

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade signed relevant document.

The Regulations determine the rules of operation of the trade representative in embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan acting abroad (hereinafter - trade representative) and its administration.

The trade representative carries out its functions within the composition of embassies and consulates appointed.

Trade representatives and their administrations are part of the Ministry of Economy.