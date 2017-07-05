 Top
    State Duma Committee supports candidacy of new Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    His candidacy supported by Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of Russia supported the candidacy of Georgy Zuev for the post of Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citingInterfax, Deputy Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin also took part in the meeting.

    Notably, G. Zuev currently holds the post of deputy director of the human resources department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

    In case of appointment, G.Zuev will replace Vladimir Dorokhin, who is the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Baku since 2009. 

