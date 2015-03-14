Sheikh-ul-Islam: 'The fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are blessed by the Almighty'

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are blessed by the Almighty".

Report informs, said the Chairman of the Board of Caucasian Muslims Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade.

He noted that, these relations are eternal and indestructible. No external forces are not able to prevent these fraternal relations: "In the most difficult moments, our eyes were turned towards Turkey. The Azerbaijani people will never forget the support of fraternal Turkey during the bloody events of January 20. After the independence of our country in the relations between the two countries entered a new era" .