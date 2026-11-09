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Azerbaijan's Victory Day was marked in Luxembourg with cultural events and a large-scale information campaign.

According to Report, the events were organised by the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association LuxAz with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

As part of the information campaign, video materials dedicated to Azerbaijan and Victory Day were displayed on 91 digital screens in business centres and office buildings across Luxembourg.

A festive event was held at the LuxAz centre in the capital, bringing together representatives of the Azerbaijani community, the embassy and local society.

Speakers highlighted the historical significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. They also stressed the importance of honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the war and preserving national identity, language and cultural heritage among Azerbaijanis living abroad.

As part of the cultural programme, Madina Akhundova, a pianist and student at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels, performed works by Azerbaijani composers, including Uzeyir Hajibayli, Vagif Mustafazada and Gara Garayev.

Guitarist Vasif Javadli performed musical pieces including "Sarı Gəlin", "Vətən Yaxşıdır" and "Həsrətindən".

Participants also held an online meeting with Patriotic War veteran Amin Musayev, who shared his recollections of the military operations.

Guests were shown the short feature film Torpağı sanı yaşayasan, dedicated to the Patriotic War.

The programme also included a quiz on the history of Azerbaijan, Garabagh and the city of Shusha.

According to LuxAz, the event aimed not only to celebrate a landmark occasion but also to promote Azerbaijan's history and culture in Luxembourg, strengthen unity within the Azerbaijani community and develop cultural ties between the two countries.