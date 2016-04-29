Romanian Secretary of State discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Araz Azimov

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visit Baku to attend the 7th Global Forum of Civilizations of the United Nations(UNAOC), Secretary of State for Global Affairs of Romania Daniela Gitman met with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov.

Report was told in the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan, at the meeting D.Gitman hailed the very good level of Romanian-Azerbaijani political relations.

In addition, the parties held discussions of important regional issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They also discussed developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting, Romanian Secretary of State reiterated Romania's support for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership relations.