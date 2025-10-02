Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Romanian journal publishes special issue on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:17
    Romanian journal publishes special issue on Azerbaijan

    A special edition of the Romanian academic journal POLIS, dedicated entirely to Azerbaijan, was launched at Petre Andrei University in Iași, Romania.

    According to Report, the event began with a video message from Mircea Abrudean, President of the Romanian Senate. He described Azerbaijan as an indispensable country due to its strategic location between Europe and Asia, its energy resources, and its role in regional security.

    Abrudean noted that the journal provides students, researchers, and readers with valuable insight into various aspects of the region.

    Another video address was delivered by Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, Vice Chair of the ruling National Liberal Party's parliamentary group and Chair of the Senate's Committee on Culture and Media. He also serves as a member of the Romania-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group.

    Recalling his official visit to Karabakh in August, Niculescu-Țâgârlaș emphasized Azerbaijan's growing influence and leadership in the region, expressing confidence in the country"s role as an economic bridge between Asia and Europe.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, praised the publication for bringing Romanian readers closer to Azerbaijan. He also invited Petre Andrei University to establish academic cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions, especially Karabakh University.

    Professor Sabin Drăghici Drăghici, Executive Director of POLIS, highlighted the journal"s contribution to intercultural dialogue.

    POLIS is one of Romania's leading academic journals and is indexed on several international scientific platforms.

    Photo
    Rumıniyada "POLİS" elmi jurnalının Azərbaycana həsr olunan xüsusi nəşri təqdim olunub
    Photo
    В Румынии прошла презентация посвященного Азербайджану спецвыпуска журнала Polis

