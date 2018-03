Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev has approved the Action Plan on the implementation of the 4th Global Baku Forum titled "Towards a multipolar world".

Report informs, the organizations responsible for the implementation of the Action Plan are charged with the realization of Forum-related events.

The 4th Global Baku Forum "Towards a multipolar world" will be held on March 10-11.