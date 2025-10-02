Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 20:32
    President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

    President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Copenhagen on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, Report informs.

    "In Copenhagen, I had an excellent meeting with Nikol Pashinyan , Prime Minister of Armenia, who will host the next European Political Community summit.

    I welcomed the deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan which gives real hope for lasting peace, as well as Armenia's commitment to deepening ties with Europe and advancing our shared values of democracy, stability, and prosperity," Roberta Metsola wrote in a post on X.

