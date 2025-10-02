President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 20:32
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Copenhagen on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, Report informs.
"In Copenhagen, I had an excellent meeting with Nikol Pashinyan , Prime Minister of Armenia, who will host the next European Political Community summit.
I welcomed the deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan which gives real hope for lasting peace, as well as Armenia's commitment to deepening ties with Europe and advancing our shared values of democracy, stability, and prosperity," Roberta Metsola wrote in a post on X.
Latest News
20:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in UkraineForeign policy
20:32
President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreementForeign policy
20:23
Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in YerevanForeign policy
20:07
Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
20:02
Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:35
Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sportsFootball
19:27
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027Football
19:25
Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish portsRegion
19:17
Photo