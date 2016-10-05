President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassadors - UPDATED 2

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Azerbaijan, Dan Iancu.

Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

11:24

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head of state has today received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh.

Besides, President of Azerbaijan has received the credentials of incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar in Azerbaijan Yusuf bin Hassan al-Sai.

***

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu.

Report informs, Ambassador Dan Iancu reviewed a guard of honor.

Dan Iancu presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Describing Azerbaijan and Romania as strategic partners, the head of state highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in expanding cooperation between the two countries and strengthening partnership in bilateral format as well as within the EU-Azerbaijan and NATO-Azerbaijan relations. Recalling his visits to Romania, President Ilham Aliyev described the country as one of the closest partners of Azerbaijan in Europe. The head of state noted that many people in Azerbaijan are well aware of Romania, and underlined their respect for the country.

Ambassador Dan Iancu conveyed the best wishes of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He described the two countries as strategic partners. The Romanian diplomat said that in Azerbaijan he saw development and huge potential, as well as the magnificence of Baku. He characterized Azerbaijan as a country with a rich and ancient history and culture, which is located on the crossroads of the East and West, South and North. Hailing long-running traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan, Dan Iancu described the visit of Pope Francis to the country as a manifestation of respect to tolerance, diversity and harmony in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Dan Iancu success, expressing his hope that the Ambassador`s diplomatic tenure will give him a good opportunity to meet with people and familiarize himself with the country.

The head of state underlined active work carried out in Azerbaijan in the fields of cultural diversity and multiculturalism.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and asked the Ambassador to extend his greetings to the Romanian President.

***

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Azerbaijan Yusif bin Hasan Yusif al-Sai.

Report informs, Ambassador Yusif bin Hasan Yusif al-Sai reviewed a guard of honor.

Yusif bin Hasan Yusif al-Sai presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Ambassador Yusif bin Hasan Yusif al-Sai conveyed greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan and its people.

Describing Qatar as a friendly country for Azerbaijan, the Ambassador noted that supported by President Ilham Aliyev, he will spare no efforts to contribute to further development of friendly ties between the two countries.

Expressing his satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations, President Ilham Aliyev hailed friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries. The head of state recalled the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to Azerbaijan, describing it as successful and noting that fruitful discussions were held during the meetings. The President of Azerbaijan also underlined his meetings with the Emir of the State of Qatar on the sidelines of a number of international forums and hailed the importance of their exchange of views on bilateral relations and regional issues.

The sides emphasized the huge potential for cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, particularly in agricultural and tourism fields, stressing the importance of increasing efforts in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and asked the Ambassador to extend his greetings to the Emir of the State of Qatar.