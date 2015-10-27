President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Montenegrin Prime Minister

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic, Report informs.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, the head of state hailed good friendly relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the visit of the delegation led by Montenegrin Premier Milo Dukanovic created good opportunities for discussing issues related to the development of the bilateral cooperation.

Stressing the importance of frequent high-level visits in terms of the expansion of the bilateral ties, the head of state expressed his confidence that these relations would continue developing in all areas, including in political and economic ones.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the development of cooperation in the fields of investment making, energy security, business and other areas is of great importance too.

The Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic described the importance attached by President Ilham Aliyev to relations with Montenegro as a manifestation of his friendly attitude to his country.

Expressing his satisfaction with the level of the bilateral relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic hailed the importance of successful development of the cooperation in recent years.

The sides exchanged views over the development of relations in the fields of energy, cooperation within South Gas Corridor project, transport, infrastructure, tourism and other spheres.