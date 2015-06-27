President Ilham Aliyev presented with Paralympic Honour award - PHOTO

Baku.27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the International Paralympic Committee, president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons has presented President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Paralympic Honour award and a special keepsake of the International Paralympic Committee.

Paralympic Honour is bestowed upon heads of state who have contributed significantly to the development of Paralympic movement and sport. Only 12 heads of state have received the award so far.