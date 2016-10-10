President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Venezuela - UPDATED

*** 11:39

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in Istanbul.

Report informs, they hailed good political relations between the two countries. Mutual support of Azerbaijan and Venezuela in the UN and other international organizations was emphasized, the two countries' cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement was hailed.

The heads of state noted the importance of increasing efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries in a variety of fields. They underlined a very good potential for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries. They hailed the significance of intensification of relations of Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as oil producers and exporters, with OPEC and non-OPEC countries. They also underlined good opportunities for mutual investment making in different fields, including the energy sector. They pointed to the fact that the simplification of visa regime between the two countries will create good opportunities for the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism. They also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, agriculture and finance.

The presidents emphasized that reciprocal visits on different levels will contribute to further deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. Underlining the importance of stability of oil prices, the heads of state noted the significance of mutual cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in this regard.