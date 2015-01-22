President Ilham Aliyev met the head of the Iranian President`s Administration in Davos

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met head of the Administration of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Nahavandian, Report informs.

The bilateral ties between the two countries were praised at the meeting. It was noted that these relations have successfully developed in all areas since the last meeting of the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents in Davos. The parties stressed that recent fruitful discussions of the heads of state on the development of the bilateral relations yield positive results. It was emphasized that the two countries were successfully cooperating and supporting each other within international organizations.

The sides widely discussed prospects for the development of the cooperation in a variety of fields, including energy, mutual investment making, oil, tourism and healthcare.