    Portuguese ambassador praises Azerbaijan's carpet exhibition at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 09:22
    Portuguese ambassador praises Azerbaijan's carpet exhibition at UN

    Portugal's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rui Vinhans, commended Azerbaijan's "Second Life of Azerbaijani Carpets" exhibition in remarks to Report.

    Vinhans said the initiative, presented by Azerbaijan at the UN, stood out for its originality and artistic depth. "The project beautifully showcases the spirit of the Azerbaijani people," he noted, adding that such displays differ significantly from the exhibitions typically hosted at the organization.

    The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan's mission for the endeavor, expressing admiration for the "beautiful and unique" carpets on display.

    He added that the works, reflecting diverse aspects of Azerbaijani life and culture, leave a profound emotional impact on viewers.

    Portugal Azerbaijani carpets exhibition
    Portuqaliyanın BMT-dəki səfiri: Azərbaycan xalçalarına heyran qaldım
    Постпред Португалии при ООН заявил, что очарован азербайджанскими коврами

