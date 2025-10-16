Pact for the Mediterranean – EU seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional countries

Today, the European Commission and the High Representative set out a new ambitious strategy to strengthen EU relations with its Southern Mediterranean partners - the Pact for the Mediterranean will focus on areas of mutual interest.

According to Report's European bureau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the document was approved at the collegial session of the European Commission.

The Pact will contribute to building a Common Mediterranean Space that is connected, prosperous, resilient and secure. It is built on the principles of co-ownership, co-creation and joint responsibility.

The strategy covers three key areas: the development of education, employment, mobility, and culture; the promotion of green energy, digital and transport connectivity, water sustainability, and blue growth; and joint measures to combat migrant smuggling, enhance emergency preparedness, and protect critical infrastructure.

A Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech initiative (T-MED) and StartUp4Med will be among flagship projects.

The Pact is also open for engagement with partners beyond the Southern Mediterranean, including the Gulf, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Western Balkans as well as Türkiye. Stepping up cooperation between the EU, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Gulf region is a key objective of the Pact.

The Pact is proposed for political endorsement by the EU and southern Mediterranean partners in November 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona process. The initial Action Plan is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.