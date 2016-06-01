Obama writes a letter to President Ilham Aliyev: "I encourage your continued steps"

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ United States (US) President Barack Obama ha sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 23th anniversary of the "Caspian Oil and Gas" exhibition and conference.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President:

I offer my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 23rd anniversary of the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference in Baku.

Azerbaijan continues to play a critical role in the global supply of energy and is a reliable partner in our shared goal of increasing regional supply diversification, market competition, and energy security. In today’s environment, diversification of energy supplies remains as vital as ever. Over the past year, Azerbaijan and its partners have achieved significant milestones in making the Southern Gas Corridor a reality. Continued cooperation between Azerbaijan and its international partners will ensure the completion of this significant project, and the United States stands ready to assist and continues to underscore the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor with our international partners.

I welcome your efforts to develop the Southern Gas Corridor project and encourage your continued steps to help achieve Azerbaijan’s full potential, including by promoting a diversified economy, enhancing the investment climate, strengthening accountability and the rule of law, and boosting the standard of living of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan continues to have a committed partner in the United States", the letter reads.