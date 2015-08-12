Nushiravan Maharramov discussed issues of broadcasting political advertising with OSCE representatives

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nushiravan Maharramov received chief consultant of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Richard Lappin and consultant Radivoje Grujic, Report was told in NTRC.

NTRC Chairman Nushiravan Maharramov informed visitors about the goals and tasks, functions of the Board.

Issues of broadcasting political advertisements on television and radio propaganda in election campaigns were discussed at the meeting. Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramov answered to questions of guests.