Novruz Mammadov: Well, have not we all realized how "just and great" a journalist of CNN Amanpour was?

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Well, have not we all realized how "just and great" a journalist of CNN's Amanpour was? She finally seized a chance to deliver to the attention of the international community the greatest event. She was anxious to finally find a guy named Emin Huseynov that she dedicated good 10 minutes to that conversation."

Report informs, Deputy Director of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), Head of Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov wrote on his twitter page.

"For CNN, it was the "biggest event" happening in Azerbaijan in recent years. Now they will start glorifying Emin Huseynov while Amanpour deserves a Nobel prize."