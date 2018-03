Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bard Ivar Svendsen congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz.

Report informs, the ambassador said in his congratulation letter that holiday traditions are very important for the people of Azerbaijan.

"That's why, I'm glad that I can congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this day. I wish you peace, happiness and health. I wish you abundance and bright days", he stated in his letter.