Nizami Ganjavi Center joins sustainability summit as partner

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is partnering for the second consecutive year with The Economist"s 9th Sustainability Summit for Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean, Report informs.

The annual summit, organized by The Economist, will be held under the theme "Seeking a new balance amid a derailed green transition." It brings together global political figures, leaders of international organizations, academics, and business executives to discuss the climate crisis, green transition challenges, and sustainable development.

Notable members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center participating in the summit include Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly; Kateryna Yushchenko, former First Lady of Ukraine (2005–2010); Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria (2012–2017); Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th UN General Assembly; Hakima El Haite, Vice President of COP21; and Dimitris Avramopoulos, former EU Commissioner.

The center's members will take part in panel discussions on the outcomes of COP29, as well as preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum in 2026 and the 13th World Urban Forum.