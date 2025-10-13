Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Nizami Ganjavi Center joins sustainability summit as partner

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:29
    Nizami Ganjavi Center joins sustainability summit as partner

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is partnering for the second consecutive year with The Economist"s 9th Sustainability Summit for Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean, Report informs.

    The annual summit, organized by The Economist, will be held under the theme "Seeking a new balance amid a derailed green transition." It brings together global political figures, leaders of international organizations, academics, and business executives to discuss the climate crisis, green transition challenges, and sustainable development.

    Notable members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center participating in the summit include Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly; Kateryna Yushchenko, former First Lady of Ukraine (2005–2010); Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria (2012–2017); Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th UN General Assembly; Hakima El Haite, Vice President of COP21; and Dimitris Avramopoulos, former EU Commissioner.

    The center's members will take part in panel discussions on the outcomes of COP29, as well as preparations for the 13th Global Baku Forum in 2026 and the 13th World Urban Forum.

    Nizami Ganjavi International Center The Economist Sustainability Summit
    Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzi 9-cu Dayanıqlı İnkişaf Sammitində tərəfdaş kimi iştirak edir
    Центр Низами Гянджеви вновь выступит партнером Саммита по устойчивому развитию

    Latest News

    11:37

    European institutions in Brussels - in limelight of several spy scandals

    Analytics
    11:34

    Moody's: Full-fledged Sharia-compliant banks may emerge in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:29

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    Other countries
    11:28

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign cybersecurity cooperation memorandum

    ICT
    11:18

    Nearly 22,000 people resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    11:17

    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Other countries
    11:12

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    11:05
    Photo

    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed