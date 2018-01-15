NATO thanks Azerbaijan for increasing number of peacekeepers in Afghanistan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Acting head of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO Gaya Mammadov has met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations, Curtis Scaparrotti.

Mammadov has informed Scaparrotti about the ongoing reforms in the field of defense in Azerbaijan, measures being implemented to ensure operational cooperation with NATO and situation in the region.

Scaparrotti highly appreciated the progress achieved by the Azerbaijani side in partnership with NATO and Azerbaijan's contribution to the Resolute Support operation in Afghanistan. NATO expressed gratitude for sending additional troops to Operation Resolute Support, according to the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to NATO on November 24, 2017.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on a number of other issues of mutual interest.