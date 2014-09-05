Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Report informs, this was stated in the final declaration adopted at the NATO summit in Wales (UK). Document was signed by the leaders of member countries of the Alliance, as well as the partner countries of the organization.

The fact of illegal occupation of the Crimea and Eastern Ukraine by Russia was noted in the declaration. It was stressed that "the allies will continue to support the right to an independent and sovereign choice of partners on foreign policy and security, free from external pressure and coercion."

"The Allies also remain committed to the territorial integrity of their support, independence, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Moldova," it was said in the document.

NATO also supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the previous NATO summit in Chicago.