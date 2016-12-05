 Top
    MP: Australia should learn from Azerbaijan’s election processes

    Craig Kelly: We’ve taken democracy for granted

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Australian Liberal MPs Craig Kelly and Chris Beck believe that Australia should learn from experience of Azerbaijan in elections.

    Report informs, Australian newspaper writes.

    They stated that the use of photographic ID and transparent polling boxes, letting ­people vote at just one polling booth and ink placed on people’s thumbs to ensure they had not already voted.

    “We’ve taken democracy for granted. I can’t see why there’s not a requirement for people to show identification. The integrity of our voting system has to be ­absolutely top rate", Craig Kelly said.

