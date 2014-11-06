 Top
    Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran arrives in Azerbaijan

    Mahmoud Vaezi will discuss agreements to be signed during the visit of Iranian President in Baku

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental commission on economic issues Mahmoud Vaezi arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs M. Vaeizi arrived in Baku to agree the documents to be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Azerbaijan next week.

    It is expected that during the visit of Iranian President in Baku, 10 agreements on a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including the fields of energy, transport and transit, economy will be signed.

