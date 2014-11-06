Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental commission on economic issues Mahmoud Vaezi arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs M. Vaeizi arrived in Baku to agree the documents to be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Azerbaijan next week.

It is expected that during the visit of Iranian President in Baku, 10 agreements on a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including the fields of energy, transport and transit, economy will be signed.