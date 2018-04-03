MFA: Azerbaijan to promote peace and stability during its NAM chairmanship

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, during its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), will contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability on the European continent and other parts of the world”.

The head of the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that the documents accepted and discussed in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement are based on the principles and norms of international law, in particular, they have their fundamental influence on the decisions of the UN General Assembly.

Hajiyev noted that the Non-Aligned Movement fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Notably, in 2019-2022 the Republic of Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement.