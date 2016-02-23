​Mexican Ambassador meets with head of Administration of Seaside Boulevard

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 22, the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Mr. Rodrigo Labardini, met with Mr. Ilgar Mustafayev, Head of Administration of the Seaside Boulevard under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, in the meeting, conducted in a cordial atmosphere, the sides discussed possible ways of bilateral cooperation.

The Head of Administration informed about the history of Baku’s boulevard, its last renovation and reconstruction, addressed the events held in the territory of the same.

Ambassador Labardini expressed his admiration for the conditions created on the boulevard for residents and visitors of the city.

At the end of the meeting has been expressed a desire for a mutual cooperation that contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan.