Malena Mard: Studying of Azerbaijani experience of multiculturalism important for Europe

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ There have always been understanding and peace between the various ethnic and religious groups in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said at the conference on "Religious tolerance and the role of the media" at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA).

"Religious hatred is the cause of radicalism," M.Mard said.

"In this context, studying Azerbaijan's experience is very important for Europe. We are proud of the fact that there have always been understanding and peace between the various ethnic and religious groups in Europe", said the ambassador.

She pointed out that Europe has to fight for "a similar palette" because it is the power of Europe and its main value.

"If we can't save these values, this will open the way to racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance", M. Mard stressed.