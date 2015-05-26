Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev arrives in Thailand

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will take place in a special consultation meeting on "The establishment of transit corridor in North and Central Asia". Report was told in the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The meeting will be held from May 26 to 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting will focus on the discussions relating to balancing the three dimensions of sustainable development, the main threats to comprehensive and sustainable socio-economic development in the Asia and Pacific region.