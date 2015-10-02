Kuwait provided charitable assistance in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Charitable assistance to Azerbaijan from Kuwait continues with direct participation of Kuwaiti ambassador in Azerbaijan Saud Abdulaziz al-Rumi.

Report was told at the Embassy of Kuwait in Azerbaijan, one of these campaigns took place under the "Kuwait Zakat House" and the World Islamic Charitable Organization.

So, in 2015, during the celebration of Gurban Holiday, sacrifices were made in the amount of 16,500 USD. Assistance was provided through the 4 local charity organizations to a total of 900 families of refugees, internally displaced persons, disabled, orphans and war victims.