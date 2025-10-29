Kazakhstan MP: Constitution directly linked to nation's life

A constitution is directly connected to the life of the state and its people, said Aydos Sarym, a member of Kazakhstan's Parliament, during the international parliamentary conference held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.

According to Sarym, post-Soviet countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan adopted their constitutions during difficult times. "Constitutions evolve in response to the challenges of the modern era, which fully aligns with global practice. A constitution is a living instrument, a document directly tied to the life of the state and the people," he said.

He added that Kazakhstan has also made several constitutional amendments: "These changes were adopted as a response to both internal and external challenges."