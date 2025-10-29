Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Kazakhstan MP: Constitution directly linked to nation's life

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Kazakhstan MP: Constitution directly linked to nation's life

    A constitution is directly connected to the life of the state and its people, said Aydos Sarym, a member of Kazakhstan's Parliament, during the international parliamentary conference held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    According to Sarym, post-Soviet countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan adopted their constitutions during difficult times. "Constitutions evolve in response to the challenges of the modern era, which fully aligns with global practice. A constitution is a living instrument, a document directly tied to the life of the state and the people," he said.

    He added that Kazakhstan has also made several constitutional amendments: "These changes were adopted as a response to both internal and external challenges."

    Kazakhstan Aydos Sarym Azerbaijan Constitution
    Qazaxıstan Parlament Məclisinin üzvü: Konstitusiya dövlətin və xalqın həyatı ilə birbaşa əlaqəlidir

    Latest News

    14:22

    Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environment

    Foreign policy
    14:18

    Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city

    Other
    14:16

    Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

    Energy
    14:13

    Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

    Tourism
    14:07

    Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

    Business
    14:02

    ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon markets

    Energy
    14:00

    Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    13:59

    Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed