Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 20:02
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Ermek Kosherbayev and
Fidan congratulated his colleague on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his future activities in this responsible position. Thanking the Turkish Foreign Minister for the warm congratulations, Kosherbayev expressed commitment to comprehensively deepening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
The parties noted the importance of implementing agreements reached at the highest levels and agreed to maintain an active dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats.
They wished each other successful participation in the upcoming 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan.
