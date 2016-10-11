Kazakh President's visit to Azerbaijan postponed

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Azerbaijan indefinitely postponed.

Report informs referring to the diplomatic sources, Kazakh leader will not be able to fly to Azerbaijan due to illness. Due to the cold part in upcoming events, significant in the schedule the head of state, has been postponed.

Notably, as it was previously stated by Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev at the 13th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Astana, Nazarbayev's visit to Baku was to be held on October 12.

It was planned that on October 13, President of Kazakhstan will visit Yerevan to participate in the meeting of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Council (CSTO).