Kazakh President Nazarbayev presented with "Heydar Aliyev" Order - UPDATED

© Azertag.az

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed an order on awarding the Heydar Aliyev Order to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs, text of the order says:

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I take the following decision:

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order for his exceptional services rendered to the development of friendly and co-operative relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan".

***

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has today been held to present "Heydar Aliyev" Order to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

The head of state presented "Heydar Aliyev" Order to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a speech at the ceremony.