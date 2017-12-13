Istanbul hosts extraordinary OIC summit on issue of Jerusalem

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Al-Quds Al-Sharif has today started In Istanbul.

Report informs, the meeting will focus on decision of US President Donald Tramp to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the situation that emerged after this decision and the work that will be done by OIC in this regard.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the summit.

48 representatives from 57 OIC member countries are taking part in the meeting. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are among them. Some countries are represented at the summit by parliament speaker, foreign minister and other ministers.

The resolution will be adopted at the end of the summit. Also after the summit, leaders are expected to hold a press conference.

Notably, on December 6, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and made a decision to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.