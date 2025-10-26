Israeli embassy: Power of music strengthens ties between peoples, cultures
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2025
- 12:57
The Embassy of Israel to Azerbaijan has expressed support for Baku Jazz Festival 2025, Report informs.
The embassy said in a post on X:
"The Embassy of Israel to Azerbaijan is happy to continue its cultural exchange and to support the Baku Jazz Festival 2025.
The opening evening featured an outstanding performance by the Yogev Shetrit Trio, who came from Israel, representing the country with a rich fusion of jazz and Middle Eastern rhythms.
The power of music strengthens the connections between our peoples, cultures and nations."
