Israel Ambassador visits Sumgayit

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav and his deputy Mrs. Avital Rosenberg payed a visit to Sumgayit, Report informs citing the Embassy.

They met with Deputy Governor Mr. Sahib Guliyev, who briefed them about the city and the development that occurred during the last few years, including building of new factories, boulevard and Heydar Aliyev Center. The delegation visited “Azerkimya” Production Union, Sumgayit Solar Power Park, Sumgayit Techno Park.

The delegation enjoyed touring various industrial facilities which are being built in very high standards and with high quality equipment. They will investigate options for future collaboration. In the evening, the delegation had the privilege to take part in the Jewish community lightening ceremony of the 2nd Hanukkah candle. The delegation listened to the performance of a young member of the Community who played Jewish music on the violin, and enjoyed warmth of the cozy Community life.