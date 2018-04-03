Indian Foreign Minister will pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj will be on an official visit in Azerbaijan on April 4.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Within the framework of the visit Minister Ms. Sushma Swaraj will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and take part at the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

After the meeting Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and İndia will hold a joint press breifing.

For press conference local and international media are invited to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 4, at 16:20. Media representatives are requested to present their accreditation cards at the entrance.