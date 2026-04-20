Ilham Aliyev addresses 82nd session of UNESCAP

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has addressed the participants of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear Under-Secretary-General,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Under-Secretary-General for the kind invitation to address the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), convened under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

ESCAP remains one of the most inclusive and impactful regional platforms of the United Nations, playing a vital role in advancing sustainable development, facilitating regional connectivity, trade and economic cooperation. We are pleased to contribute to this important work, particularly at a time when multilateralism must be strengthened.

We meet during the period of heightened global uncertainty. Escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts continue to underscore the fragility of international peace and security, as well as the vulnerability of development gains achieved over decades. In this context, Azerbaijan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Since 2021, when I first addressed this distinguished body, the South Caucasus has undergone a profound transformation. Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity and initiated a peace agenda with Armenia. At the Washington Summit last August, hosted by President Donald Trump of the United States of America, historic progress was achieved in the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Today, we are witnessing the dividends of peace. Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have commenced, and Azerbaijan is now facilitating transit access for Armenia. Reciprocal visits of civil society representatives are contributing to confidence-building.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is undertaking unique and large-scale reconstruction projects in the liberated territories completely devastated under the occupation. The Great Return Program is progressing well. Over 80,000 people have returned to the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions - to rebuild their lives, reunite with their homeland, to study, and to work. However, landmines remain a serious humanitarian and development challenge - one that also affects several countries across the ESCAP region and calls for enhanced international cooperation. Since the end of the conflict in 2020, more than 400 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed or injured in landmine explosions.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Azerbaijan continues to pursue inclusive and sustainable development. Over the past two decades, our economy has grown nearly fourfold, while poverty and unemployment have been

reduced to around 5 percent. Significant investments in social protection and infrastructure have improved the well-being of our population, which now exceeds 10 million.

Azerbaijan has also made great strides in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, integrating the 2030 Agenda into national development strategies, advancing progress in poverty reduction, education, healthcare, and regularly presenting Voluntary National Reviews - reflecting our strong commitment to leaving no one behind.

In addition, Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a key connectivity hub. In the current geopolitical environment, the importance of the Middle Corridor is increasing. The Zangezur Corridor will further enhance regional connectivity, linking Asia and Europe and contributing to broader transport, energy, and digital networks-fully aligned with ESCAP's priorities.

Azerbaijan continues to play a reliable role as an energy security provider, contributing to stable and diversified energy supplies across regions.

The end of the conflict has also created new opportunities to expand Azerbaijan's international engagement. Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, its accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, its admission to the Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia, and the successful hosting of COP29 reflect the growing confidence of the international community in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

In conclusion, I am pleased to note that Azerbaijan will host the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum next month. As a country engaged in large-scale reconstruction and sustainable urban development, we look forward to sharing our experience and drawing on global best practices. I warmly invite all of you to participate in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum.

I wish this session every success. Thank you," reads the address.