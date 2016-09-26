Head of IPA CIS mission: Azerbaijan complies with highest standards of democracy and democratic procedures

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has created all conditions for voters voting on the popular vote (referendum) referendum) on amendments to the Azerbaijani Constitution.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, head of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) observation mission Ilyas Umakhanov told reporters.

"Preparations for the referendum can be considered as carried out at a very high level. It is obvious that Azerbaijan is ready for the highest form of of expression of the will of the Azerbaijani people", said I. Umakhanov.

According to him, Azerbaijan complies with the highest standards of democracy and democratic procedures, which are approved by the Council of Europe and a number of other international organizations.

He stressed that all conditions were created for people to exercise their constitutional right.

"I am deeply convinced that there will be a very high turnout. All the conditions were created for people to come and vote for the changes, of course, aimed at strengthening the democratic foundations of the Azerbaijani society", stressed the head of the mission.

"These changes to the Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic give reason to focus on a very serious problem of the development and democratization of the society. It comes amid impudent cynical intervention of a number of countries in the sovereign affairs of independent states. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan looks advantageous", he added.