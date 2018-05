Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ French Secretary of State for Development and Francophony Jean-Marie Le Guen will visit Azerbaijan on January 10-11,

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of France.

During the visit, French Secretary of State will hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

During the visit he will also visit the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), which was opened in September 2016.