Elmar Mammadyarov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Ms Rose Gottemoeller, NATO’s Deputy Secretary General on the sidelines of the 23rd Ministerial Council of the OSCE held in Hamburg.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, they exchanged their views on the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and prospects of future bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller expressed her thanks for Azerbaijan’s support to NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. She also highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensure security in Afghanistan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed that Azerbaijan made substantial donations to the Afghan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund. Added that we will continue financially support this Fund.

Minister noted that Azerbaijan remains interested in the development of cooperation with NATO. Informing his interlocutor about negotiations process of the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabagh conflict, Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that as expressed NATO summit meetings Alliance's respect to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and its firm stance to support the resolution of the conflict based on these principles is commended.

Minister also mentioned that Azerbaijan assumed the co-chairmanship of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul process for 2017. In this function, Azerbaijan will seek close coordination and consultations with all stake-holders, most notably with NATO, with a view to facilitating comprehensive and coherent support by the international community to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of Individual Partnership Action Plan of Azerbaijan with NATO.